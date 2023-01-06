Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $7.23. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 220,470 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Insider Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

