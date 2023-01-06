Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Down 3.9%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.84. 134,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,288,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Avantor Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

