Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $176.63 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

