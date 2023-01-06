Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

