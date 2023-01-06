Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.25 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

