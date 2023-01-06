Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe stock opened at $331.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.