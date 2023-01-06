Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Shares of MS opened at $85.98 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

