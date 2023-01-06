Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

AVGO opened at $560.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.65. The company has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

