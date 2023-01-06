B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance
RILYM stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37
