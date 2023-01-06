B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $26.39.
