B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RILYN opened at $22.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.