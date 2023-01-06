B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of RILYN opened at $22.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.