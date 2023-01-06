Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

FRA EVK opened at €19.66 ($20.91) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.11. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

