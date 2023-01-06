Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

ETR NDA opened at €81.80 ($87.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.00. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($124.31).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

