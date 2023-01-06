Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
