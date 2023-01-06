Bank of Stockton Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

