Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $178.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.