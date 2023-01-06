Bank of Stockton Makes New $7.80 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

