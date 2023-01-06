Bank of Stockton Sells 3,532 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

