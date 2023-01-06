Bank of Stockton Sells 66 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 24.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

