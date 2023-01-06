Bank of Stockton Sells 70 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $2,570,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 220.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $262.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

