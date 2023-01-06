Barclays Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $153.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

