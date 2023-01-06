Barclays Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $308.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $411.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.18.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $232.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average is $327.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

