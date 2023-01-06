Berenberg Bank Cuts ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Price Target to GBX 120

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 241 ($2.90) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANGLE Price Performance

ANPCY remained flat at 6.27 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.23. ANGLE has a 52-week low of 4.79 and a 52-week high of 21.00.

Get ANGLE alerts:

About ANGLE

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.