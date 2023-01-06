Berenberg Bank Cuts ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Price Target to GBX 120

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 241 ($2.90) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ANGLE Price Performance
ANPCY remained flat at 6.27 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.23. ANGLE has a 52-week low of 4.79 and a 52-week high of 21.00.
About ANGLE
