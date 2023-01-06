Berger Financial Group Inc Has $3.31 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $17,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

