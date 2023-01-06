Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $155.14 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

