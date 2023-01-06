Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 449 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
