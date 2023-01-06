BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $578,360.26 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Krishnan Nandabalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 265,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $630.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

