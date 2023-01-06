BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $578,360.26 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Krishnan Nandabalan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 10th, Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 265,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $630.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

