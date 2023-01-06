Bitcoin Latinum Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $12.53 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars.

