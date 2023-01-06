Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $132,801.36 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.14518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.83365258 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $181,877.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

