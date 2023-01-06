Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token One Day Volume Tops $137,281.77 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004966 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $137,281.77 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.14518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.83365258 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $181,877.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

