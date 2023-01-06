Bitsubishi Price Down 0.3% This Week (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

