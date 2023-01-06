BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $598.25 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007824 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00026796 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005272 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
