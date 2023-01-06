BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $598.25 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00026796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000309 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004975 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,894,758.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

