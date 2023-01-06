BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.95 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 488 ($5.88). Approximately 42,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 50,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.50 ($5.81).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £492.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,033.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.10.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.