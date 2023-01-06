BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of MVT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.