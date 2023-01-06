BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

