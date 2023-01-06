BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MYD opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.