BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MYD opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.