Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 555,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,012,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.51.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

