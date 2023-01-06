Block (NYSE:SQ) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.35.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $152.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock worth $19,240,949. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

