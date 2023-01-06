Blockearth 24 Hour Volume Hits $31.86 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 129.3% higher against the dollar. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and $31.86 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.1703512 USD and is down -27.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $588.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

