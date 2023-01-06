Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

