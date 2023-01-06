Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

