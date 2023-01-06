Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

