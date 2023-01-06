Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,013 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

GitLab Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $38.21 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 67,340 shares valued at $3,016,296. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.