Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 417.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 236,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 190,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

