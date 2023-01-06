Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $249.82 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day moving average of $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.26.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

