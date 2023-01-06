BlueArk (BRK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.51 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $33.51 million and approximately $363,915.26 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,943.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00599993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00254137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060735 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00102302 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $514,985.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

