BMO Capital Markets Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

