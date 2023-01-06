BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Trading 2.3% Higher

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.41 and last traded at C$14.41. Approximately 8,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.60. The stock has a market cap of C$478.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.