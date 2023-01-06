BNB Trading Up 5.7% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $41.55 billion and approximately $415.24 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $259.78 or 0.01532936 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,963,641 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
