BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 56,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

