Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 8,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $160.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

